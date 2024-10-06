High-Level Panel Discusses Current Regional Financial Challenges And Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A high-level closed-door panel discussion entitled“The Fund for the Future” was held, chaired by of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, H E Kristalina Georgieva, and Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H E Mohammed Al Jadaan, on Thursday.

The session aimed to address current challenges and opportunities in the region while enhancing cooperation among the GCC member states. Discussions focused on sustainable financing strategies, stimulating economic growth, and supporting innovation in financial development.

In his opening remarks, Al Kuwari emphasized the importance of joint action to tackle global economic challenges and highlighted the role of the Fund for the Future in achieving sustainable development goals.

The session also explored initiatives to strengthen partnerships between the public and private sectors, as well as ways to improve economic resilience in the face of global fluctuations.

It concluded with a strong emphasis on the need to enhance regional cooperation and develop innovative financial strategies that contribute to sustainable development and economic prosperity in the region.

