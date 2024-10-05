Yermak, Sullivan Discuss Preparations For Ramstein Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The preparations for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format was the main topic of a phone conversation between Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office, and Jake Sullivan, U.S. National Security Advisor.

This was reported on the official website of the President of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"Particular attention was paid to preparations for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format scheduled for October 12. Andriy Yermak emphasized the importance of the U.S. support for Ukraine," the statement reads.

Yermak and Sullivan also discussed the Ukrainian President's visit to the U.S., including his presentation of the Victory Plan, as well as President Biden's decision to surge security assistance to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format is to take place on October 12, 2024; it will be chaired by President Joe Biden.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that this would be a special 'Ramstein': Ukraine will provide the partners with all the details and arguments on how to ensure results in the coming months both on the battlefield and in diplomatic efforts.