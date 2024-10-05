Kuwait, Al-Arabia To The Finals Of Kuwait Handball Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Al-Arabi on Saturday qualified for the finals of the national handball tournament, having beaten Salmiya and Kazma respectively in the semi-finals encounters. The final match is due on Monday. It will be preceded by an encounter between Salmyia and KAzama for the third and fourth positions. (end) hms

