Eight Out Of 10 Americans Worried About World War 3

( MENAFN - SWNS Digital) By Talker Staff NEWS COPY Eight in 10 Americans (80%) are concerned about the possibility of World War III. We've responded to the“Call of Duty” in games and watched many popular dramatizations, but what happens when that bleeds into reality? As conflicts across the globe continue to rage on, the potential of [...]

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.