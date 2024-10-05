عربي


Eight Out Of 10 Americans Worried About World War 3


10/5/2024 9:15:03 AM

By Talker Staff NEWS COPY Eight in 10 Americans (80%) are concerned about the possibility of World War III. We've responded to the“Call of Duty” in video games and watched many popular hollywood dramatizations, but what happens when that bleeds into reality? As conflicts across the globe continue to rage on, the potential of [...]

