G7 Leaders Call for Restraint Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

(MENAFN) On Thursday, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) urged regional players in the Middle East to "act responsibly" as tensions escalated following Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel earlier in the week. They expressed concern over the potential for a "dangerous cycle of and retaliation," which they warned could lead to uncontrollable escalation in the region, a scenario that would not benefit any party involved.



In a joint statement, the G7 leaders emphasized the importance of restraint and constructive engagement to de-escalate the current tensions. They underscored that international humanitarian law must be upheld in the ongoing conflict. The statement highlighted their alarm over the "deteriorating situation" in the Middle East and condemned Iran's actions as a serious threat to regional stability.



The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to Israel's security and condemned Tehran's "seriously destabilizing actions" throughout the region, which they attributed to its support for terrorist proxies and armed groups, including the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas, as well as Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq. They indicated that these activities must cease to restore stability.



In their discussions, the G7 leaders focused on coordinated efforts and actions to prevent further escalation in the area, reflecting a united stance on the need for peace and stability in the Middle East.

