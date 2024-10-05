Ukrainian Forces Hit Three Russian Command Posts - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have struck three command posts of Russian invaders using Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS rockets.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this, Ukrinform reports.

"Successful strikes have recently been launched on the command posts of the 35th and 27th Motor Rifle Brigades and a command post of the 2nd Combined Arms of the Russian Armed Forces. The results of the strikes are being clarified," the post reads.

The strikes were carried out by units of the Ukrainian Air Force and missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in cooperation with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS rockets were used in the attack.