Ukrainian Forces Hit Three Russian Command Posts - General Staff
Date
10/5/2024 8:09:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have struck three command posts of Russian invaders using Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS rockets.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Successful strikes have recently been launched on the command posts of the 35th and 27th Motor Rifle Brigades and a command post of the 2nd Combined Arms army of the Russian Armed Forces. The results of the strikes are being clarified," the post reads.
Read also:
Lammy on permission for Ukraine to strike deep into Russia: Delicate negotiations with White House ongoing
The strikes were carried out by units of the Ukrainian Air Force and missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in cooperation with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS rockets were used in the attack.
MENAFN05102024000193011044ID1108749102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.