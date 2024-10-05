Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Occupation Gunfire In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man was martyred by Israeli forces' bullets in Tubas City in the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports.

The young man, Ahmad Awaysa, 30, was killed after being shot with live bullets during his detention, Palestinian security sources were quoted by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) as saying.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Prisoners Club said that the occupation forces had detained Awaysa from his family's home in Wadi Al-Far'a in Tubas City after besieging and storming the house and then shooting him dead.

Awaysa is a freed prisoner who was released from Israeli occupying prisons on August 22 after having served two years in Israeli prison. (end)

