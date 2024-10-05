Grêmio Triumphs At Home, Halts Fortaleza’S Leadership Bid
Date
10/5/2024 5:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Grêmio secured a crucial 3-1 victory against Fortaleza in the 29th round of Brasileirão on Friday night. The home team's win eased their relegation concerns and prevented their opponents from claiming the top spot.
The Immortal now sits in 11th place with 35 points, seven clear of the relegation zone. Fortaleza remains third with 55 points, trailing Palmeiras (56) and Botafogo (57) in the league standings.
The game started with high energy, and Grêmio quickly took the lead in the 13th minute. Cristaldo received a pass from Braithwaite and crossed to Aravena, who found the back of the net.
Fortaleza responded swiftly, equalizing just four minutes later. Hércules advanced unchallenged and fired a shot that slipped through Caíque's legs and into the goal.
The first half saw more action as João Ricardo made two crucial saves for Fortaleza. He denied shots from João Pedro and Cristaldo, while Cardona and Kuscevic also helped keep Grêmio at bay.
Grêmio maintained their momentum after the break and regained the lead in the 54th minute. Braithwaite capitalized on a mistake by João Ricardo to make it 2-1.
Grêmio Triumphs at Home, Halts Fortaleza's Leadership Bid
Fortaleza's coach Vojvoda pushed his team forward, but they struggled to create clear chances. When they did threaten, Caíque stood firm, making a spectacular save from Lucero's header.
The visitors' woes increased when Mancuso received a second yellow card and was sent off. In the closing stages, Soteldo sealed Grêmio's victory with a goal assisted by Igor.
Both teams will face Atlético-MG in their upcoming fixtures. Grêmio will play a rescheduled Brasileirão match on Wednesday at 7:30 PM (Brasília time) at Arena MRV.
Fortaleza's next encounter with Atlético-MG is scheduled for October 16th at 9:45 PM at Arena Castelão.
This victory gives Grêmio a much-needed boost in their fight against relegation. Meanwhile, Fortaleza missed an opportunity to climb to the top of the league table.
MENAFN05102024007421016031ID1108748897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.