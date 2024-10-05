7 Killed, 8 Wounded In Nuristan Accident

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARON (Pajhwok): At least seven people, including women and children, have been killed and eight others wounded as a result of a traffic accident in eastern Nuristan province, an official said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Ghulam Rahman Haidari told Pajhwok Afghan News a pick-up vehicle flipped over in the Bajgul area of Doab district on Friday.

He said seven people, including women and children, lost their lives and eight others were in the incident.

Security forces rushed to the scene and evacuated the injured and dead bodies to a local hospital, the police official added.

Faridoon Samim, the governor's spokesman, also confirmed the accident and blamed it on the poor condition of the road.

kk