1954 -- Kuwait National Cinema Company established with a capital of seven million Rupees. The first theater, Sharqiya Theater hall, opened in 1955 and located near Al-Amiri Hospital.
1961 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree appointing Essa Abdullatif Al-Abduljalil as the first Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia following independence.
1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah participated, for the first time, in a non-aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Egypt.
1977 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree unifying standardization and specification at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
1992 -- The first parliamentary elections were held in the State of Kuwait following the liberation from the Iraqi occupation.
1996 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding establishment of the higher environment council.
2017 -- Kuwait Constitutional Court considered the DNA law, issued in 2015, unconstitutional.
2022 -- Kuwait National Guard opened its center for operations, securiry system and crises management.
2022 -- State of Kuwait became member in the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Council for a four-year term.
2022 -- Public Authority for Sport published guidelines that linked performance with salary of athletes.
2022 -- Rashed Al-Dawwas, of Kuwait, won the world's amateur aquabike championship in Arizona, US.
2022 -- An Amiri decree was issued on forming Kuwait's 41st government of 15 ministers, headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
