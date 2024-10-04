OGE Energy Corp. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast
Date
10/4/2024 4:30:34 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 4, 2024
OGE energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE ) will hold its quarterly earnings and business update conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at .
OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric company with approximately 902,000 customers, in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.
