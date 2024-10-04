OGE Energy Corp. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

OGE Corp. (NYSE: OGE ) will hold its quarterly and business update call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at .

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric company with approximately 902,000 customers, in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

