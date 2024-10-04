Vaca Muerta Drives Argentina’S Oil Exports To 20-Year High, Promises Economic Turnaround

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Argentina's oil is experiencing a remarkable resurgence, driven by the Vaca Muerta shale formation. This vast reserve has propelled the country's oil production to levels not seen in over a decade.



In August 2024, Argentina produced 725,000 barrels of oil per day, marking a significant milestone. The growth in production has led to a surge in exports.



During the first eight months of 2024, Argentina exported an average of 177,000 barrels daily. This figure represents the highest export volume since 2004, showcasing the country's renewed strength in the global oil market.



Vaca Muerta's potential extends far beyond current achievements. Projections suggest that by December 2025, oil production could surpass 900,000 barrels per day.



This increase would allow Argentina to allocate 500,000 barrels for domestic use while exporting the remainder. To support this growth, Argentina is investing heavily in infrastructure.







The Otasa pipeline, connecting Vaca Muerta to Chile, will reach its full capacity of 110,000 barrels per day in 2025. Additionally, the expansion of the Oldelval pipeline will enable exports of 310,000 barrels daily to Bahía Blanca.



Perhaps the most ambitious project is the Vaca Muerta Sur pipeline. This new infrastructure aims to transport 700,000 barrels per day by 2030, linking the shale fields to the Atlantic coast.



Such developments could push Argentina's oil exports to unprecedented levels. The economic implications of this oil boom are substantial.

Argentina's Energy Outlook

Argentina's energy trade balance is expected to turn positive in 2024, reaching $4.22 billion. This marks a dramatic turnaround from the $4.72 billion deficit recorded in 2022.



Looking further ahead, the future appears even brighter. By 2030, including liquefied natural gas production, Argentina's energy exports could reach a staggering $30 billion annually.



This projection underscores the transformative potential of Vaca Muerta for the nation's economy. For President Javier Milei's administration, Vaca Muerta presents both opportunities and challenges.



The oil boom could provide much-needed foreign exchange and government revenue to support economic reforms. It also positions Argentina as a significant player in the global energy market.



However, the government must navigate several hurdles. Ensuring adequate infrastructure development is crucial to supporting production growth.



Maintaining a stable regulatory environment will be essential to attract and retain foreign investment in the sector. Balanced energy exports with domestic needs and prices will require careful management.



The administration must also address environmental concerns associated with shale development to ensure sustainable growth. The success of Vaca Muerta could play a pivotal role in Argentina's economic recovery.



It offers a path to reduce energy imports, improve energy security, and boost overall economic growth. As such, the development of this resource will likely remain a key focus of national policy.



As Argentina continues to harness the potential of Vaca Muerta, the world watches with interest. The country's journey from energy importer to potential major exporter represents a significant shift.



This transformation impacts the global energy landscape. It also offers hope for economic renewal in a nation long plagued by financial instability.

