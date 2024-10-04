Turkmenistan And EU Collaborate On Green Development Initiative
10/4/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Turkmenistan and the European Union have initiated discussions
on the launch of the GIZ (German Agency for International
Cooperation) project titled“European Union for Turkmenistan's
Green Development: Policy Dialogue and Climate Action for
2024-2028,” Azernews reports citing Turkmenistan's
Foreign Ministry.
The project was the focal point of a meeting between Turkmen
Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and EU Commissioner for
International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen. Both parties
emphasized the importance of the GIZ initiative, which is
spearheaded by Germany's principal development agency. This
initiative is a key component of the Team Europe strategy, aimed at
addressing pressing issues of water management, energy, and climate
change in Central Asia. It seeks to support Turkmenistan in
advancing its green sustainable development goals by integrating
international expertise and EU standards.
In addition, the discussions highlighted potential avenues for
collaboration in digital communications and water management.
Commissioner Urpilainen praised the effectiveness of the Team
Europe program in fostering digital integration and expressed a
commitment to enhancing cooperation with Turkmenistan.
Concluding the meeting, both parties exchanged insights on a
range of bilateral and regional programs focused on trade, business
development, education, health, energy, and law enforcement
capacity building.
