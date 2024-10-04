Faculty Member Stabbed To Death, Perpetrator Turned Himself In

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra)-- A 20-year-old university student attacked a faculty member with a sharp instrument. After being brought to Karak Governmental Hospital, he passed away quickly.The individual turned himself in to the station, the sharp object was seized, and a case investigation was started, according to a statement from the Public Security Directorate.

