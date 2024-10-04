DR. SIMON OURIAN INTRODUCES A GROUNDBREAKING NON-SURGICAL WRINKLE REMOVAL TREATMENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Simon Ourian, renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology, is thrilled to introduce his latest innovation in anti-aging: a groundbreaking non-surgical wrinkle removal treatment. This new offering is set to transform the world of cosmetic procedures, delivering youthful, natural-looking results without surgery or extended recovery times.

Known for his artistic approach to beauty, Dr. Ourian has created this treatment for those who want to reduce wrinkles and rejuvenate their appearance in a completely natural way. By combining the latest in advanced laser technology with tailored injectables and skin-tightening techniques, Dr. Ourian offers a truly personalized experience for each patient, addressing specific concerns like fine lines, deeper wrinkles, and skin laxity.

“At Epione , our mission has always been to bring the most advanced, minimally invasive treatments to our clients,” shares Dr. Simon Ourian.“This new procedure is a huge leap forward in non-surgical anti-aging. It allows our patients to look refreshed and revitalized without the downtime and risks associated with traditional surgery.”

The beauty of this non-surgical approach lies not just in the results, but also in the patient experience. The procedure involves minimal discomfort and zero recovery time, meaning clients can walk out of the clinic and immediately resume their regular activities. What's more, the results are both immediate and progressive, with the skin continuing to improve over time.

Dr. Ourian, known for pushing the boundaries of non-surgical aesthetics, has made his Beverly Hills clinic, Epione, a top choice for those looking for luxury, expertise, and transformative results. To learn more about the new wrinkle removal treatment or to schedule a consultation, please visit Epione's website or call (310) 651-6267.

About Dr. Simon Ourian:

Dr. Simon Ourian is a leading figure in cosmetic dermatology, celebrated for his innovative techniques and natural-looking results. With a clientele that includes many of the world's most recognized faces, he is known for his dedication to pushing the envelope in non-surgical aesthetic treatments. His clinic, Epione, is situated in the heart of Beverly Hills, offering a luxurious setting for those looking to enhance their natural beauty

