Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3185355 KUWAIT -- No one can bar Kuwaitis from entering Kuwait or force them to leave it, and everyone, without any exception, must abide by state laws and fulfill their due duties, says the Kuwaiti of Interior (MoI).

3185357 LONDON -- The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) announces an additional humanitarian aid to Lebanon worth 10 million pounds (USD 13.166 million), in response to mass displacement and increasing number of wounded civilians, due to intense bombardment launched by the Israeli on southern Lebanon.

3185348 BRUSSELS -- EU Member States votes in favour of the European Commission's proposal to impose definitive countervailing duties on imports of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China.

3185335 TOKYO -- South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun vows "no mercy" for threats against South Korea and stressed that North Korea will face an "overwhelming" response from the allies in the event of a provocation, Yonhap News Agency reports. (end)

