Nandre Burger Ruled Out Of SA's Odis Against Ireland & Test Tour Of Bangladesh

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Fast bowler Nandre Burger has been ruled out of the remainder of South Africa's ongoing ODI series against Ireland and the upcoming Test tour of Bangladesh due to a lumbar stress reaction.

In a statement, South Africa (CSA) said Burger, 29, experienced discomfort in his lower back, and subsequent scans revealed the injury. He will return home and undergo further assessments. CSA added that his replacement for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh will be announced in due course.

Burger made his men's international debuts in all three formats in the space of 12 days in December 2023 against India, where he impressed everyone with his pace and swing. So far, he's picked 14 wickets in three Tests, six scalps in five ODIs and a wicket in two T20Is.

After being the top bowler in the CSA one-day challenge, Burger was signed by Rajasthan Royals for the 2024 IPL season, where he took seven wickets in six appearances. He was named as a reserve player in South Africa's squad for the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, where they finished runners-up to India.

Burger, who used to play tennis and squash in his growing-up years, also played for the Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA in 2024. His last few international games saw him play a Test and a T20I in the West Indies, as well as play two ODIs against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

After completing their ODI series against Ireland, South Africa will travel to Bangladesh to play the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka from October 21-25. After that, both teams will travel to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram for the second Test happening from October 29 to November 02.