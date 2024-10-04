Women's T20 WC: Smriti Di’S Timing And Inning Construction Are Admirable, Says Shafali Verma

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, India's dynamic opening duo, are set to lead the charge as India faces New Zealand in their opening match of the Women's T20 at the Dubai International on Friday. The partnership between Shafali and Smriti has become one of the most formidable in T20 Internationals, with the pair amassing an impressive 2,483 runs from 73 matches, including three century-stands and 16 half-century partnerships.

Their synergy has been a crucial factor in India's success, with Shafali revealing that their connection on the field has strengthened since they began opening together in 2019. The 19-year-old expressed how well she and Mandhana understand each other, which plays a pivotal role during their performances, especially in the crucial powerplay overs.

“I've been opening with Smriti for the past 2-3 years, and now we can sense each other's feelings just by our facial expressions while batting. We know each other's strengths and weaknesses and give each other positive vibes. We understand how important we both are to the team, especially during the powerplay, so we try to perform well for ourselves, our teammates, and the country,” Shefali told Star Sports.

“Smriti di is an exceptional timer of the ball, and she knows how to build an innings. These are the two things I admire most about her batting -her timing and her ability to construct a big inning," she added.

Mandhana and Shafali's partnership is only second to Australia's Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, who have accumulated 2,635 runs over 81 matches since 2016 as one of the most successful female cricket duos, Shafali and Smriti will be crucial in India's quest for victory in the World Cup opener.

However, the match against New Zealand will be no easy task, especially with the presence of White Ferns captain Sophie Devine. Leading New Zealand for the last time in T20Is, Devine has been a consistent force, scoring 3,277 runs from 137 matches since her debut in 2006. Shafali acknowledged Devine's impact and emphasised the importance of dismissing her early.

“Yes, our first game is against New Zealand, and it's exciting to face them after a long time. We've been preparing for the World Cup for the past 6-7 months, and we're all looking forward to it. Sophie Devine is a fearless batter, so we'll try to get her out early,” she said.

Despite India's strong partnership at the top, their record against New Zealand in T20Is has been challenging, with India losing nine of their 13 encounters. In T20 World Cups, however, both teams are evenly matched, with two wins each.

Just like their all-conquering male counterparts, Australia have made it a habit of being a formidable force to reckon with in women's cricket, as seen from their winning 2018, 2020, and 2023 editions. Though Australia started as favourites to win their fourth title, teams – including India – will aim to show that the invincibles can be defeated and their domination can be ended.

The 2023 T20 World Cup saw India crash out of the tournament after Australia defeated them by five runs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur playing a kno knock of 52 runs. Shafali expressed confidence in Harmanpreets's captaincy citing a great player and a teammate.

“Harmanpreet di is very passionate about the game. Winning the World Cup has always been a dream for her, and I hope we can make that dream come true. She's a great player, a great teammate, and a fantastic captain who inspires and motivates us all the time,” she said.