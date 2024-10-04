This Week In Health News: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a LINK to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
PR Newswire Weekly Health Press Release Roundup, Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2024. Photo provided by Electronic Caregiver.
Lilly announces new $4.5 billion site - the Lilly Medicine Foundry - to drive innovation in drug production and make medicines for clinical trials
This unique facility will give Lilly the ability to research new ways of producing medicines, while also scaling up manufacturing of medicines for clinical trials. The first-ever facility of its kind, combining research and manufacturing in a single location, the Medicine Foundry will be located in
Indiana's
LEAP Research and Innovation District in
Lebanon, Indiana.
Mucinex Children's Launches Mighty Chews, the First Over-the-Counter Medicated Children's Soft Chew for Cough Relief
Mucinex Children's Mighty Chews are made for children 6 years of age and older and are available in a Mixed Berry flavor for both daytime and nighttime, each providing four hours of relief per dose.
iHerb Unleashes Trends that Make Pet Health and Longevity a Daily Purr-suit
U.S. annual household spending is predicted to reach
$1,445
per pet by 2026 and the pet supplements industry in the U.S. alone is projected to reach
$1.05 billion
by 2027.
HeartX Cardiovascular Accelerator Announces Four Startup Companies Selected for the 2024 Program
"Each of these startups brings groundbreaking technology that has the potential to transform cardiovascular care. Through our unique model, which guarantees pilot projects and clinical trials with leading healthcare providers, we are confident that these companies will make a significant impact in advancing heart health," said
Jeff Stinson, director of HealthTech Arkansas.
Electronic Caregiver and Samsung Electronics America Join Forces to Reveal Transformational Chronic and Aging Care Solutions at HLTH 2024
Electronic Caregiver introduces Addison Care, an AI-driven 3D Virtual Caregiver that operates 24/7 in the patient's home. Addison monitors and improves treatment adherence, performs automated wellness checks and vitals monitoring, provides companionship, manages medication schedules, and assists with daily tasks and routines.
Consumers Could Be Doing More to Age Well: Country Life Vitamins® Survey Reveals Significant Knowledge Gap in Key Aging Factors
The survey shows that 65% of respondents believe steps to support healthy aging should begin in their 30s, reflecting a proactive approach to health. This early focus on prevention demonstrates a shift in how Americans view aging.
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Researchers Find Extreme Heat Can Impact Youth Mental Health, Contributing to Aggression in Pre- and Early Adolescents
In this study, the research team analyzed data on more than 8,000 children ages 9-12 across 21 sites across
the United States
from April to October 2016-2020.
"Our findings support the importance of investigating the contribution of extreme heat to escalating youth mental health issues," said
Ran Barzilay, MD, PhD, lead author of the study.
RSV is the Leading Cause of Hospitalization in Babies; How To Protect Your Baby This Winter
The American Lung Association has launched a campaign to educate parents and caregivers on preventive measures to protect babies and young children from severe RSV illness and hospitalization.
U.S. Postal Service to Continue Delivery of Millions of at Home COVID-19 Test Kits Nationwide
In collaboration with the White House and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, USPS will facilitate the distribution of test kits through
COVIDTests, where people can order their kits at no cost.
Patient safety nonprofit releases guidance for navigating medical supply chain disruptions caused by Hurricane Helene
The healthcare supply chain is at risk of shortages and inefficiencies due to destruction caused by Hurricane Helene along the southeast coast of the
U.S. and the strike of the International Longshoremen's Association. ECRI, a healthcare quality and safety organization, is closely monitoring the global market, and released a resource for healthcare leaders to mitigate the risks of certain supply shortages.
Philips Avent Enters the Smart Parenting Category with the launch of its most advanced baby monitor: the Premium Connected Baby Monitor
Comprising a Baby Unit camera, Parent Unit and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ mobile app for viewing baby, the Premium Connected Baby Monitor with SenseIQ sleep and breathing tracking technologies analyzes millions of pixels every second.
New K-12 Mental Health Tech Navigator Brings Blueprint to Schools Seeking Digital Well-Being Products to Support Student Mental Health
"Technology-based interventions can support counselors, teachers, and schools to address student mental health at scale. The Navigator will walk education decision-makers through product procurement strategies that solve pressing issues like counselor shortages, and early intervention," said
David Ball, Senior Director at Headstream.
For more news like this, check out all of
the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire .
Do you have a health press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and brands across the healthcare industry took to the wire this week to share their initiatives, research and resources to help patients, doctors, families and others learn about and navigate the disease.
Here are just a few of the week's big releases:
Midi Health Launches Dedicated Survivorship Program - Expert Specialty Care for Women with History or Family History of Breast Cancer
New data indicates use of 3D specimen tomosynthesis can improve breast cancer surgical outcomes
Million Mammogram Challenge Launches with OUTFRONT Media in New York City in Partnership with MaleRoom Founder Mindie Kaplan and Imerman Angels
Majority of Women over 40 are Missing Recommended Annual Mammograms According to New MedStar Health National Survey
Regor Enters into a Definitive Purchase Agreement for Genentech to Acquire Regor's Portfolio of next-generation CDK inhibitors for the Treatment of Breast Cancer
Read the latest breast cancer news from PR Newswire.
