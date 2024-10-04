This Week In Health News: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Breast Cancer Awareness Month news and renewed postal delivery of test kits.

This unique facility will give Lilly the ability to research new ways of producing medicines, while also scaling up manufacturing of medicines for clinical trials. The first-ever facility of its kind, combining research and manufacturing in a single location, the Medicine Foundry will be located inIndiana'sLEAP Research and Innovation District inLebanon, Indiana.Mucinex Children's Mighty Chews are made for children 6 years of age and older and are available in a Mixed Berry flavor for both daytime and nighttime, each providing four hours of relief per dose.U.S. annual household spending is predicted to reach$1,445per pet by 2026 and the pet supplements industry in the U.S. alone is projected to reach$1.05 billionby 2027."Each of these startups brings groundbreaking technology that has the potential to transform cardiovascular care. Through our unique model, which guarantees pilot projects and clinical trials with leading healthcare providers, we are confident that these companies will make a significant impact in advancing heart health," saidJeff Stinson, director of HealthTech Arkansas.Electronic Caregiver introduces Addison Care, an AI-driven 3D Virtual Caregiver that operates 24/7 in the patient's home. Addison monitors and improves treatment adherence, performs automated wellness checks and vitals monitoring, provides companionship, manages medication schedules, and assists with daily tasks and routines.The survey shows that 65% of respondents believe steps to support healthy aging should begin in their 30s, reflecting a proactive approach to health. This early focus on prevention demonstrates a shift in how Americans view aging.In this study, the research team analyzed data on more than 8,000 children ages 9-12 across 21 sites acrossthe United Statesfrom April to October 2016-2020."Our findings support the importance of investigating the contribution of extreme heat to escalating youth mental health issues," saidRan Barzilay, MD, PhD, lead author of the study.The American Lung Association has launched a campaign to educate parents and caregivers on preventive measures to protect babies and young children from severe RSV illness and hospitalization.In collaboration with the White House and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, USPS will facilitate the distribution of test kits throughCOVIDTests, where people can order their kits at no cost.The healthcare supply chain is at risk of shortages and inefficiencies due to destruction caused by Hurricane Helene along the southeast coast of theU.S. and the strike of the International Longshoremen's Association. ECRI, a healthcare quality and safety organization, is closely monitoring the global market, and released a resource for healthcare leaders to mitigate the risks of certain supply shortages.Comprising a Baby Unit camera, Parent Unit and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ mobile app for viewing baby, the Premium Connected Baby Monitor with SenseIQ sleep and breathing tracking technologies analyzes millions of pixels every second."Technology-based interventions can support counselors, teachers, and schools to address student mental health at scale. The Navigator will walk education decision-makers through product procurement strategies that solve pressing issues like counselor shortages, and early intervention," saidDavid Ball, Senior Director at Headstream.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and brands across the healthcare industry took to the wire this week to share their initiatives, research and resources to help patients, doctors, families and others learn about and navigate the disease.

Midi Health Launches Dedicated Survivorship Program - Expert Specialty Care for Women with History or Family History of Breast Cancer

New data indicates use of 3D specimen tomosynthesis can improve breast cancer surgical outcomes

Million Mammogram Challenge Launches with OUTFRONT Media in New York City in Partnership with MaleRoom Founder Mindie Kaplan and Imerman Angels

Majority of Women over 40 are Missing Recommended Annual Mammograms According to New MedStar Health National Survey Regor Enters into a Definitive Purchase Agreement for Genentech to Acquire Regor's Portfolio of next-generation CDK inhibitors for the Treatment of Breast Cancer

