Weekly Recap: 15 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including The TIME100 Next List, McDonald's Chicken Big Mac, the return of Bear Week and the Best Big City in the

U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2024. Photos provided by TIME, McDonald's USA, LLC and explore.

Continue Reading

The 2024 TIME100 Next issue has three worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the list: singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, NBA player Jaylen Brown and Springboard To Opportunities CEO Aisha Nyandoro. More than half of the individuals on this year's list are women and while the list has no age requirements, the youngest person on the 2024 list is Summer McIntosh, age 18.Georgia Power has determined Hurricane Helene was the most destructive hurricane in its history damaging infrastructure across the state. Initial damage estimates illustrating the extensive destruction of Hurricane Helene include 5,000+ power poles that must be repaired or replaced and 1,500+ trees on power lines that must be removed or addressed to restore power.After making appearances on McDonald's menus around the world, U.S. fans are now getting their chance to experience this limited time offer starting Oct. 10, at participating locations while supplies last.The combination of DIRECTV and DISH will benefit U.S. video consumers by creating a more robust competitive force in a video industry dominated by streaming services owned by large tech companies and programmers. The transaction will provide consumers with compelling video options while separately improving EchoStar's financial profile."A port strike would paralyze US trade and raise prices at a time when consumers and businesses are starting to feel relief from inflation," said Erin McLaughlin, Senior Economist at The Conference Board. "There's no easy Plan B."Fat Bear Week highlights the remarkable transformation of brown bears at Brooks River in Katmai National Park Alaska as they prepare for hibernation. Season 2023's champion, Grazer, is now a new mom raising her first cub. If she retains her title, she will become the first mother bear to win the competition.The acquisition will complement PepsiCo's portfolio with the addition of an authentic, Mexican-American brand, while also growing its better-for-you food offerings. Siete products will bring a rich, new aspect to the PepsiCo multicultural portfolio with delicious food that plays an important role in meal occasions and culinary experiences."This honor is a testament to the strength, warmth, and resilience of Chicagoans and the beauty and vibrancy of our neighborhoods. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a lifelong resident, there is always something to explore in Chicago," said Mayor Brandon Johnson."Stronger hiring didn't require stronger pay growth last month," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Typically, workers who change jobs see faster pay growth. But their premium over job-stayers shrank to 1.9 percent, matching a low we last saw in January."Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, tops the 27th annual MPW list, followed by CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser.In collaboration with the White House and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), USPS will facilitate the distribution of these test kits through COVIDTests, where people can order their kits at no cost.M&M'S Rescue Squad, in partnership with instant commerce company Gopuff, is on call to restock the candy bowls of consumers across the country who dipped into their candy stash too early or underestimated the number of trick-or-treaters to show up at their door.U.S. News has profiled each of the seven swing states – North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia – as well as 15 battleground counties, highlighting factors like demographics and voting trends that could play critical roles in the outcome of this year's race for the White House or the track of U.S. politics in years to come.Johnnie Walker is unveiling a limited-edition bottle design of Black Label with numbers ranging from 001-456, the number of players featuring in the series. Available while supplies last, these randomized numbered bottles are not only the perfect gift for the holiday season, but a collectible treasure for both adult Squid Game and whisky enthusiasts alike.Toyota Motor Corporation and Joby Aviation, Inc. announced that Toyota will invest an additional $500 million to support the certification and commercial production of Joby's electric air taxi, with the aim of realizing the two companies' shared vision of air mobility.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED