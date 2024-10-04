Landmine Blast Near Loc In North Kashmir, Two Army Personnel Injured
10/4/2024 6:13:10 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two army personnel were injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.
“In the wee hours, during patrolling at Googaldara near LoC in Trehgam area of the north Kashmir district, two army personnel got injured in a landmine blast,” the officials said.
The two personnel have been admitted to the army hospital in Drugmulla and their condition is stable.
