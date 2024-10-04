Azerbaijan And Belarus Forge New Paths In Economic And Industrial Collaboration

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
On October 3, Prime Minister Ali Asadov of Azerbaijan met with
his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, during an official
visit to Minsk. The meeting aimed to further strengthen the
Azerbaijan-Belarus partnership, which has seen dynamic development
across various sectors, Azernews reports.
According to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, discussions
began in a limited format before expanding to include both
countries' delegations. The meeting underscored the high level of
interstate relations, driven by the close contacts and efforts of
the presidents of both nations. Special attention was given to
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's state visit to
Azerbaijan in May 2023, which laid the groundwork for continued
cooperation.
Economic and trade collaboration was a key focus of the talks,
with a notable 39 percent increase in bilateral trade volume over
the first eight months of the year. Both sides expressed confidence
in maintaining this positive trend.
The discussions highlighted industrial cooperation as a critical
area of focus, with an emphasis on the long-standing collaboration
between Azerbaijan's Ganja Automobile Plant and Belarusian
machine-building enterprises. Progress in fields such as
agriculture, agro-town projects in Azerbaijan's liberated
territories, vocational education, and health care were also
praised.
The parties acknowledged the potential for deepening ties in
transport and transit, alongside the traditional strength of
cultural-humanitarian cooperation. Both sides expressed
satisfaction with cultural, scientific, and youth exchanges, as
well as progress in educational collaboration.
Additionally, interregional cooperation was noted as an
important avenue for growth, exemplified by the signing of
sister-city agreements between cities in both countries during the
Belarusian president's recent visit to Azerbaijan.
Tourism was identified as a sector with great potential for
development, with both governments committed to enhancing
collaboration.
Concluding the meeting, several agreements were signed,
including projects focused on agricultural development in
Azerbaijan's Aghdam region, cooperation in health care, the design
of an agro-town in Kizil Kangarli, and the supply of firefighting
equipment.
These discussions signal a commitment to expanding economic,
industrial, and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus, with
both sides eager to work on mutually beneficial projects.
