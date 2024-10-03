Qatar Reinforces Support For Global Investors

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) is joining forces with Mwani Qatar, a company that manages and maritime terminals in the country, to enhance Qatar's profile as a destination for global business investments. The two signed a memorandum in this regard, the Qatari state news agency QNA reported on Thursday (3).

The memorandum was signed in the presence of the minister of transport (C)

The memorandum stipulates that Mwani Qatar and the QFZ will work to enhance coordination and facilitate the integration of operations in Qatar's ports and free zones. Mwani Qatar will provide support in port and logistics activities integrated with investors and companies operating in the free zones, as well as offering other services related to navigation, vessel traffic, piloting, and towing.

The agreement was signed by the CEO of the QFZ, Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, and the CEO of Mwani Qatar, Captain Abdulla Mohamed Al Khanji, in the presence of Qatar's Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti. The minister said the memorandum supports the emergence of a prosperous and sustainable maritime industry by enhancing cooperation and meeting the needs of investors within the free zones, which is in line with Qatar's economic diversification and competitiveness interests.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

