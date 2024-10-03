Harris Outpaces Trump By 2 Points In National Poll

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris edges former President Donald by 2 points among likely voters nationally including those who are undecided yet leaning toward a candidate, according to a new national poll.

The new NPR/PBS News/Marist survey found that among the overall national electorate, a similar margin separates the two candidates. Harris leads Trump among non-white voters.

However, according to the 2020 Presidential Election Exit Polls, Harris still underperforms the support President Joe Biden received among non-white voters in 2020.

Trump, though, edges Harris among independents, a group Biden carried by 13 points four years ago. Trump also outdistances Harris among white voters but underperforms the 17-point margin by which he carried this group in 2020. Among men, Trump is out in front. Harris carries women.

Among independents who are likely to vote, Trump receives 50 percent to 46 percent for Harris.

While Harris (71 percent) is ahead of Trump (28 percent) among likely voters who plan to cast their ballot by mail or absentee ballot, Trump (58 percent) has the advantage over Harris (40 percent) among those who plan to vote on Election Day. Those who plan to vote at an early voting location divide (50 percent for Trump to 48 percent for Harris).

Trump (53 percent) leads Harris (45 percent) among white voters who are likely to cast a ballot. Harris (60 percent) is ahead of Trump (39 percent) among non-white voters although still behind Biden's showing among these voters in 2020 (71 percent).

A 34-point gender gap exists among likely voters nationally. 57 percent of men support Trump to 41 percent for Harris. However, Harris (58 percent) easily outpaces Trump (40 percent) among women. (end)

