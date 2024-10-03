Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales Announces Acquisition Of Cochrane Repair Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales (SLES), a leading provider of fully integrated commercial laundry solutions in the Southeastern United States, is pleased to announce the of Cochrane Repair Service, a specialized service-based company known for its expertise in commercial laundry equipment repair and maintenance in the Carolina's. This strategic move further strengthens SLES's commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality solutions to its expanding customer base.

Founded in 1983, Cochrane Repair Service has built a solid reputation for providing exceptional service and repair solutions across a variety of commercial laundry industries, including hospitality, healthcare, laundromats, and dry cleaning. As part of the acquisition, Jason

Cochrane, second generation owner of Cochrane Repair Services, will be bringing his extensive industry knowledge and customer relationships to the organization.

"We are excited to welcome Cochrane Repair Service into the Southeastern Laundry family," said Josh Schell, VP of Service & Parts at SLES. "Jason and his team's deep expertise and commitment to service excellence perfectly align with our mission to provide superior, full-service commercial laundry solutions. This acquisition not only enhances our service capabilities but also expands our reach in supporting clients with critical maintenance and repair needs, continuing with our mission to be the industry leading distributor that's "Built on Service."

Jason Cochrane echoed the enthusiasm about the acquisition: "We are thrilled to join the SLES team and look forward to contributing to the company's growth. Together, we will provide an unparalleled service offering, ensuring that our customers have the support they need to maximize the performance and longevity of their laundry equipment."

The acquisition of Cochrane Repair Service represents SLES's continued investment in expanding its service-based offerings and its vision of becoming the leading commercial laundry distribution and service provider in the Southeast.

About Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales

Headquartered in Marietta, GA, Southeastern Laundry Equipment Sales serves clients across Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina, offering comprehensive distribution, service, parts, revenue share, leasing, and chemical services. With a focus on reliability, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, SLES has established itself as a reliable partner in the commercial laundry industry for nearly 50 years. SLES caters to clients of all sizes and scopes, providing customized solutions tailored to their unique requirements. SLES has cultivated enduring relationships with prominent laundry manufacturers, ensuring that its customers maintain access to innovative technologies and continue to benefit from the latest innovations in laundry equipment.



About Cochrane Repair Services



Founded in 1983 by Charles Cochrane Jr, Cochrane Repair Service specializes in the maintenance, repair, and sales of commercial laundry equipment. With a focus on prompt, reliable service, the company has built long-standing relationships with clients across various sectors, providing essential support for the efficient operation of laundry facilities.

