Gerdau Cuts Investment Plan As Steel Market Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian steel producer Gerdau has revised its and projections, reflecting changes in the global steel market.



The company now plans to invest R$9.2 billion ($1.67 billion) in strategic initiatives through 2027, down from earlier estimates of R$11.9 billion ($2.16 billion) for 2021-2026.



Of this amount, R$3.4 billion ($618.18 million) has already been invested, with R$5.8 billion ($1.05 billion) scheduled for the next three years.



Gerdau has also adjusted its earnings forecast. The company now expects ongoing projects to generate an annual EBITDA of R$2.8 billion ($509 million) once mature.



This is a decrease from previous projections of R$4 billion ($727 million) in annual EBITDA growth for 2021-2031. These revisions account for completed projects, new ventures in North America, and changes to forestry investments.







The updates come amid challenging conditions in the steel industry. Gerdau recently reported a significant drop in net profit for Q2 2024, falling to R$866.98 million ($157 million) from R$2.142 billion ($389 million) in Q2 2023.



Net sales decreased by 9.0% to R$16.615 billion ($3.02 billion), while crude steel production fell by 5.3%.

Gerdau's North American Resilience

Despite these challenges, Gerdau's North American operations have shown resilience, contributing 38.8% of net sales and 51.8% of EBITDA in Q2 2024.



The company maintains a focus on operational excellence and cost control to sustain a solid balance sheet. Gerdau's revised plan includes investment in modernizing production facilities and expanding product offerings.



The company is also exploring sustainable steel production to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly materials.



Recent operational changes have influenced the projections. Gerdau has hibernated its Baro de Cocais and Sete Lagoas plants, optimizing production capacity in response to market demand.



This decision has led to adjustments in forestry investments and overall strategic planning. As the steel market continues to evolve, Gerdau 's updated projections demonstrate its adaptability to market challenges.



The company maintains a focus on long-term value creation for stakeholders. The company's strategic flexibility may prove crucial in navigating future uncertainties in the global steel industry.

