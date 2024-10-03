Eurozone Economic Activity Slows As Service Sector Weakens

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Eurozone's economic landscape shifted in September as the composite Purchasing Managers' (PMI) fell to 49.6. This decline signals a contraction in overall business activity across the region.



The service sector, previously a stronghold of economic stability, showed signs of weakness with its PMI dropping to 51.4 from 52.9 in August.



Germany, France, and Italy, the Eurozone 's largest economies, all experienced monthly contractions in business activity. Spain managed to avoid the downward trend affecting its neighbors.



The decline in new business across the Eurozone for the first time since February indicates further deterioration in the service sector.



Chris Williamson, Chief Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, expressed concern about the Eurozone's economic growth.







He suggested that the region's economy likely grew only marginally in the third quarter, given the ongoing contraction in the manufacturing sector.

Economic Indicators Highlight Eurozone Challenges

Germany's composite PMI fell to 47.5 in September, its lowest level in seven months. The country's service sector growth slowed for the fourth consecutive month, with its PMI dropping to 50.6.



Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, noted that the service sector is losing its role as an anchor of economic stability.



The sharp decline in new orders in Germany's service sector is particularly worrying. If this trend continues, the economic situation may worsen before improving.



Service providers are still feeling the pressure of high costs and have been cutting jobs, while confidence in the sector has also been affected.



In the United Kingdom, the composite PMI decreased to 52.6 in September from 53.8 in August. The services PMI fell to 52.4, indicating a slowdown in growth.



Despite this decline, the U economy remains on a positive trajectory, with improvements in orders and reduced inflationary pressures.



Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that the post-election recovery in the UK has lost some momentum. Output, new work, and employment increased at the slowest pace in three months.



However, lower borrowing costs and greater certainty regarding monetary policy have boosted growth expectations in the sector.



These economic indicators paint a picture of a Eurozone facing challenges, with the service sector no longer providing the strong support it once did.



As the region navigates these economic headwinds, policymakers and businesses alike will need to adapt. This adaptation is essential to ensure continued growth and stability.

MENAFN03102024007421016031ID1108745036