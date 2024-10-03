Goods Train Derails On Delhi-Mumbai Route Near Ratlam In Madhya Pradesh Watch Video
10/3/2024 3:19:25 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A goods train travelling along the Delhi-Mumbai route derailed near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday night.
Two wagons of a goods train derailed near a railway yard in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday night, an official said. Though no one was hurt in the incident, it had affected rail traffic on the down line, he added.
"Efforts are on to restore the route," the official said.
Videos of the incident were being circulated on social media.
(With inputs from agencies)
