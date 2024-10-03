TEKNOFEST Once Again Breaks Record

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
TEKNOFEST opened its doors in Adana this year. Speaking at the
opening of the festival, which was organised with the participation
of 128 institutions, including technology giants and universities,
Baykar Board Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar said,“This year, more than
1 million 600 thousand young people applied to technology
competitions. We broke our own record once again.”
The Aviation, Space, and Technology Festival (TEKNOFEST),
organised at Adana Airport under the main leadership of the Turkish
Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of
Industry and Technology, with the participation of 128
institutions, including public institutions, technology giants,
universities, and media organisations, opened its doors to
visitors.
End Sunday
The festival, organized for the first time in the city, includes
an event program for participants of all ages, from high-tech
simulations to scientific workshops and exhibitions. The festival,
where Turkish Stars, SOLOTÜRK, HÜRKUŞ, HÜRJET, Bayraktar Akıncı,
Bayraktar TB3, Gendarmerie Steel Wings and ATAK helicopters met the
sky, hosted thousands of people from the first day. The festival,
which will last for 4 days, will feature 50 competitions, 790
thousand teams and more than 1 million 650 thousand
competitors.
ANKA III first time in Turkiye's sky
TEKNOFEST Board of Directors and Turkey Technology Team (T3)
Foundation Board of Trustees Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar, in his
opening speech on the first day of the festival, stated that they
broke their own records once again this year and concluded his
words by saying, "More than 1 million 600 thousand of our young
brothers and sisters applied to technology competitions in 2024.
The number of applications to our competitions has reached 4
million since 2018. We have hosted a total of 10 million visitors."
Bayraktar also shared the information, "This year, Bayraktar TB3
and the unmanned warplane ANKA III developed by TUSAŞ will perform
a demonstration in front of the public for the first time."
Entrepreneurship Factory
Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır also said
the following: "In the Turkish Century, the era of the Turkish
nation, the era of the Turkish youth is starting again. Now, there
is a Turkish youth that does not look at their homeland and envy
it; but builds the strong future of their country with their
dreams, ideas and projects. With our TEKNOFEST competitions, on the
way to our goal of 100 thousand techno-enterprises, the technology
initiatives of the future are born here. These competitions have
become the entrepreneurship factory of Turkey. With the National
Technology Move, the future of Turkey is being written here, in
this square."
President of the Presidency of Defense Industries Haluk Görgün
stated that the TEKNOFEST spirit showed the potential of the youth
and said, "Remember, young people. You are not alone on this
path."
Autonomous unmanned ground vehicle "BARKAN 2" is exhibited at
TEKNOFEST Adana. Developed as one of the land elements of the
"digital unity" concept carried out by HAVELSAN, the unmanned
autonomous ground vehicle "BARKAN 2" attracted attention from
visitors at the Presidency of Defense Industries stand. HAVELSAN
Sopt R&D and Engineering Director Mehmet Onur Özçelik said that
BARKAN, which was developed as a test vehicle 5 years ago, has
become an important part of the Turkish defense industry. Özçelik
said: "The second version of BARKAN is currently in the inventory
of our Turkish Armed Forces and security forces as a much more
agile, dynamic and capable vehicle."
TB3 SİHA flew with Akıncı
Bayraktar TB3 SİHA, developed by Baykar, made its first public
flight at TEKNOFEST Adana. Bayraktar TB3 made a formation flight
with Bayraktar AKINCI SİHA. TB3's flight was watched with interest
by those in the field. Bayraktar TB3, which has the ability to take
off and land from ships with short runways, can stay in the air for
more than 24 hours.
