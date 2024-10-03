TEKNOFEST Once Again Breaks Record

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

TEKNOFEST opened its doors in Adana this year. Speaking at the opening of the festival, which was organised with the participation of 128 institutions, including giants and universities, Baykar Board Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar said,“This year, more than 1 million 600 thousand young people applied to technology competitions. We broke our own record once again.”

The Aviation, Space, and Festival (TEKNOFEST), organised at Adana Airport under the main leadership of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, with the participation of 128 institutions, including public institutions, technology giants, universities, and media organisations, opened its doors to visitors.

The festival, organized for the first time in the city, includes an event program for participants of all ages, from high-tech simulations to scientific workshops and exhibitions. The festival, where Turkish Stars, SOLOTÜRK, HÜRKUŞ, HÜRJET, Bayraktar Akıncı, Bayraktar TB3, Gendarmerie Steel Wings and ATAK helicopters met the sky, hosted thousands of people from the first day. The festival, which will last for 4 days, will feature 50 competitions, 790 thousand teams and more than 1 million 650 thousand competitors.

ANKA III first time in Turkiye's sky

TEKNOFEST Board of Directors and Turkey Technology Team (T3) Foundation Board of Trustees Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar, in his opening speech on the first day of the festival, stated that they broke their own records once again this year and concluded his words by saying, "More than 1 million 600 thousand of our young brothers and sisters applied to technology competitions in 2024. The number of applications to our competitions has reached 4 million since 2018. We have hosted a total of 10 million visitors." Bayraktar also shared the information, "This year, Bayraktar TB3 and the unmanned warplane ANKA III developed by TUSAŞ will perform a demonstration in front of the public for the first time."

Entrepreneurship Factory

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır also said the following: "In the Turkish Century, the era of the Turkish nation, the era of the Turkish youth is starting again. Now, there is a Turkish youth that does not look at their homeland and envy it; but builds the strong future of their country with their dreams, ideas and projects. With our TEKNOFEST competitions, on the way to our goal of 100 thousand techno-enterprises, the technology initiatives of the future are born here. These competitions have become the entrepreneurship factory of Turkey. With the National Technology Move, the future of Turkey is being written here, in this square."

President of the Presidency of Defense Industries Haluk Görgün stated that the TEKNOFEST spirit showed the potential of the youth and said, "Remember, young people. You are not alone on this path."

Autonomous unmanned ground vehicle "BARKAN 2" is exhibited at TEKNOFEST Adana. Developed as one of the land elements of the "digital unity" concept carried out by HAVELSAN, the unmanned autonomous ground vehicle "BARKAN 2" attracted attention from visitors at the Presidency of Defense Industries stand. HAVELSAN Sopt R&D and Engineering Director Mehmet Onur Özçelik said that BARKAN, which was developed as a test vehicle 5 years ago, has become an important part of the Turkish defense industry. Özçelik said: "The second version of BARKAN is currently in the inventory of our Turkish Armed Forces and security forces as a much more agile, dynamic and capable vehicle."

TB3 SİHA flew with Akıncı

Bayraktar TB3 SİHA, developed by Baykar, made its first public flight at TEKNOFEST Adana. Bayraktar TB3 made a formation flight with Bayraktar AKINCI SİHA. TB3's flight was watched with interest by those in the field. Bayraktar TB3, which has the ability to take off and land from ships with short runways, can stay in the air for more than 24 hours.