Ukraine Launches Army Recruitment Center In Poland

The first Recruitment Center for the Ukrainians willing to join Ukraine's ranks was opened at the Consulate in Lublin.

That's according to the Ukrainian Defense , Ukrinform reports.

"The first Recruitment Center was opened at the Consulate of Ukraine in Lublin. Working hours are from 9:00 to 17:00 daily without breaks. A military medical commission operates on site. Volunteers undergo training at the facility provided by the Polish side. Ukraine provides uniforms and gear, while Poland provides weapons and equipment," the statement reads.

As noted, the process involves signing a contract, 35-day training at a local ground, and further training at NATO bases in Europe.

Ukrainians are welcome to submit applications through the official website or in consulates and embassies of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense noted.

The press release states that the Ukrainian Legion is the first volunteer unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine formed from Ukrainians living abroad. Recruits join the Army voluntarily by signing a contract. The Legion is armed with modern equipment and weaponry, which ensures high combat capability and efficiency in combat. The unit is being formed on the territory of Poland. Volunteers are trained by NATO instructors on partner countries' soil.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the security agreement signed in Warsaw on July 8 provides for the creation of the Ukrainian Legion, a new volunteer unit, on the territory of Poland.

Photo: MoD