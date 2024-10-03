Russian Drone Hits Bus Stop In Kupiansk, Injuring Two
Date
10/3/2024 3:09:45 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of an attack by a Russian kamikaze drone on a bus stop in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, two civilians sustained injuries and required hospitalization.
That's according to the National Police , reports Ukrinform.
"Today at 15:00, the Russian military attacked a public transport stop in Kupiansk with a kamikaze drone. A 44-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Detectives, CSI experts, and a bomb squad are working at the scene of the incident," the police noted.
Read also:
50 buildings damaged in Kharkiv
as result of night air strike
As reported earlier, on October 1, the Russian army launched an attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, leaving two people injured, including an ambulance driver.
Photo: National Police
MENAFN03102024000193011044ID1108744935
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.