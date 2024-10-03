Russian Drone Hits Bus Stop In Kupiansk, Injuring Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of an attack by a Russian kamikaze drone on a bus stop in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, two civilians sustained injuries and required hospitalization.

That's according to the National , reports Ukrinform.

"Today at 15:00, the Russian military attacked a public stop in Kupiansk with a kamikaze drone. A 44-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Detectives, CSI experts, and a bomb squad are working at the scene of the incident," the police noted.

As reported earlier, on October 1, the Russian army launched an attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, leaving two people injured, including an ambulance driver.

Photo: National Police