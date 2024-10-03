Mod Showcases Ukraine's Unique War-Tested Weaponry To International Partners
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest domestically produced weapon systems, which have proven their efficiency in combat, were unveiled to foreign partners by Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klymenkov.
That's according to the press service of Ukraine's Defense Ministry , Ukrinform reports.
Among the exhibits were the Stuhna anti-tank missile system, the Bohdana self-propelled artillery system, armored vehicles, and robotic systems such as kamikaze ground drones and mine clearance vehicles.
Partners were also shown UAVs, ranging from small FPV drones to large uncrewed systems capable of reaching deep into enemy territory.
Officials from the Ministry of Defense and foreign partners discussed prospects for cooperation in the defense sector. During the presentation, Dmytro Klymenkov emphasized the importance of investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.
“We have unique products already tested in combat scenarios and finalized by developers to a specific standard. Global arms manufacturers and investors are encouraged to collaborate in enhancing our defense capabilities,” he said.
The Ukrainian defense industry has attracted notable interest from representatives of foreign governments and companies. The Ministry of Defense aims to foster these ties and promote new opportunities for jointly developing various defense products, the report reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the MoD has already invested in Ukraine's defense industry a total of $4 billion, planning to engage more investment from international partners.
