2Quip Announces Launch Of AI-Powered Storefronts To Accelerate Growth For Equipment Hosts & Rental Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Quip, the leading peer-to-peer equipment-sharing platform, is excited to announce a pivotal addition to their SaaS offering, an innovative Storefront . This addition allows individual equipment owners and small to mid-size rental businesses to easily create an equipment rental store, optimizing their customer journey to increase rental volume, and drive revenue growth.

2Quip User

2Quip Team

Continue Reading

2Quip equipment host Todd Langenhorst shared, "Being able to manage my growing rental business online with 2Quip's new Storefront feature is a game changer for a small rental business owner like myself. I can now share my inventory with the click of a button, modify invoices on the fly, and message my renters to extend rental periods and manage delivery." He added, "I signed up for their Growth tier last month – their marketing services have sent me $4200 in new business over the last three weeks. 2Quip is making it easy for me to run my business and increase my revenue. That's all you want in a platform."

Benefits for Equipment Hosts



One Stop Rental Shop Renters can get everything they need from a single rental provider, streamlining the process and simplifying rental coordination.

Customizable Homepage With a dedicated URL that serves as an equipment rental business homepage, equipment owners can seamlessly build their online store and easily show case and share their entire inventory.

Upsell and Cross-sell Opportunities Intuitive product placement tools enhance customer experience and increase average transaction value by showcasing related products or project bundles.

Omnichannel Marketing Seamlessly integrates with Facebook and Google Ads for more efficient marketing across the entire customer journey. Optimized Mobile Experience Mobile-responsive, ensuring a seamless user experience for renters on any device.

The Storefront release is a critical part of 2Quip's product roadmap for building a comprehensive, AI-powered platform that transforms idle equipment into revenue and provides a modern, convenient equipment rental experience to a growing population of professional and DIY equipment renters.

2Quip recently announce the launch of their seed funding round, they are seeking strategic partners to scale operations and extend market presence in key pilot cities. Visit to experience the benefits of a modern equipment rental platform today.

2Quip is a leading peer-to-peer equipment-sharing platform revolutionizing how individuals and businesses access and monetize tools and equipment. By connecting equipment owners with underutilized assets to renters seeking affordable, convenient solutions, 2Quip provides a modern, streamlined, and on-demand rental experience. The platform leverages AI-powered listing and search capabilities, ensuring a seamless and efficient process for owners and renters. With a commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering a supportive, collaborative community, 2Quip is dedicated to shifting the $127.9B equipment rental market into a more sustainable, accessible, and renter-centric experience.

More information about 2Quip is available at .

Media Contact:

Heidi Darling

2Quip

Phone: 1-415-302-4777

Email: [email protected]

Website:



SOURCE 2Quip

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED