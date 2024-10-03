Jordan Plegdes 'Full' Support For Lebanon-Adaileh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 3 (Petra) - Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adaileh, affirmed Jordan's "full" support for Lebanon and all matters related to its security, stability, and the safety of its people, expressing "complete" rejection of the Israeli aggression targeting it.Adaileh, who heads Jordan's delegation to the extraordinary session of the Arab League at the Permanent Delegates level, which focuses on the situation in Lebanon, stressed holding Israel fully responsible for the disastrous consequences of its brutal aggression on Lebanon.Speaking at the session, Adaileh urged the international community to take "urgent" action to "immediately" cease fire and implement Security Council Resolution 1701.Adaileh also noted the humanitarian aid provided by Jordan to Lebanon, which came under His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives, aims to mitigate the effects of the Israeli war on the brotherly Lebanese people.On Jordan's steps, he noted the Kingdom dispatched four planes loaded with the necessary humanitarian and medical supplies to support Lebanon to face the current circumstances.Adaileh added that Jordan calls for launching an international campaign to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon, which faces serious challenges in meeting the needs of more than one million displaced persons who were forced to flee their homes.