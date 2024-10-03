SLR To Acquire Malk Partners

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 3, 2024 /3BL/ - Headquartered in New York City, Malk is a leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) Advisory firm specializing in sustainability management services to private investors and their portfolio companies. Malk's expertise spans private equity, growth equity, venture capital, credit, real estate, and infrastructure asset classes.

Founded in 2009, Malk's mission is to help steer capital to more responsible investors and with innovative ESG solutions tailored for private market investor clients. Malk's reputational thought leadership runs throughout the investment cycle across firm and fund-level advisory, due diligence, portfolio company monitoring and value creation services. Today, Malk serves more than 200 private markets investment firms.

Bradley Andrews, SLR Chief Executive Officer, said,“We are delighted to be welcoming Malk to the SLR team. Malk adds complementary geographic exposure and client solutions that enable us to expand and differentiate our consulting and advisory market offering throughout the U.S. and Europe. With our shared commitment to supporting clients in mitigating investment risk and making the positive impact across economic, environmental and social sustainability pillars, we are confident Malk is a strong fit with SLR.”

Andrew Malk, Founder and Chairman of Malk Partners, comments,“After 15 years of building a first of its kind responsible investing consultancy, joining forces with SLR allows us to take our services global and deepen our client engagements with a vast team of subject matter experts. It's an opportunity to accelerate our growth with access to many new investors and portfolio companies around the world. SLR has an outstanding culture and values, and we are excited for our teams to combine in Making Sustainability Happen.”

Max Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Malk Partners, added“We've listened to our clients about serving their investments globally and deepening core capabilities in climate solutions. Together, SLR and Malk creates a differentiated ESG advisor to the private markets. We can't wait to harness the collective energy and shared cultures to serve our investor clients and portfolio companies to reduce risks and create value from ESG.”

The transaction is expected to close in early October 2024. This further demonstrates the commitment SLR has to Making Sustainability Happen for its clients and broader community.