Hazardous Area Equipment Global Market Overview 2021-2023 And Forecasts 2024-2030

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region has made more investments in the manufacturing sector relative to other regions, according to World Bank reports. The region's fast industrialization has led to an increase in demand for Hazardous Area Equipment across a number of other industries, including mining and pharmaceuticals. Stringent guidelines have been put in place by governments throughout the region to guarantee workers' safety and preserve the environment.

Hazardous Area Equipment Market Analysis by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global Hazardous Area Equipment market is segmented into Cable Glands & Accessories, Electric Motors, Industrial Controls, Process Instruments, Strobe Beacons and Others (Inc. Alarm Systems, Control Panel Products, Explosion-Proof Enclosures, Gas Detectors, Lighting Products and Measurement Devices). Within these, Cable Glands & Accessories are estimated to be the largest revenue shareholder in the global market for Hazardous Area Equipment. Major factors for this include extensive usage of flame-proof cable glands in various industries for preserving explosion protection and ingress features, in addition to securing cables fastened to enclosures.

Additionally, these are employed in outdoor settings or hazardous environments to prevent equipment from electrical sparks and external pollutants, such as rain, grime and dust. Cable Glands & Accessories are also capable of preventing wires from twisting, tearing and pulling for ensuring better connectivity and reliability. Due to mechanical retention, strain relief and ground continuity, this product has a growing presence in all process-oriented industries and for eco-friendly cabling applications.

Hazardous Area Equipment Market Analysis by End-Use Sector

The Oil & Gas industry has established a leading position in the global market for Hazardous Area Equipment as regards end-use sector. Such equipment is mandatory in this sector for preventing exposure to personnel from dangers of fire or explosion arising from the presence of flammable gases, combustible liquid-produced vapors, combustible dusts or airborne ignitable fibers/flying particles present in quantities sufficient enough to produce explosive mixtures that may ignite when exposed to extreme pressure and temperature conditions. Hazardous Area Equipment is used in a variety of industrial settings to maintain worker safety and as a vital component of emergency management systems.

Many innovations are being introduced to the market for assisting customers with daily maintenance, upkeep, optimization and improvement of their equipment. Further driving the need for more oil and gas exploration procedures is the growing demand for crude oil and finished oils, such as heating oil and diesel fuel in the automotive, energy, machinery manufacturing, power, chemicals and metallurgy sectors.

Hazardous Area Equipment Market Report Scope

This global report on Hazardous Area Equipment analyzes the market based on product type and end-use sector, in addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 20+

Key Attributes:

