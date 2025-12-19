Japan Expresses Readiness To Deepen Co-Op With Tajikistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Japan is ready to engage in close cooperation with Tajikistan in order to further deepen bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

This was stated by Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi during his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who is visiting Japan to attend the Summit of the "Central Asia plus Japan" Dialogue (CA+JAD).

During the talks, particular attention was paid to joint efforts to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Earlier, Tajikistan and Japan attached great importance to the development and deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation, viewing it as one of the key mechanisms for strengthening political dialogue and expanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the House of Councillors of the Japanese Parliament, Sekiguchi Masakazu, held on December 19 in Tokyo.