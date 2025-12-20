403
China’s US Treasury Holdings Fall to 17-Year Low Amid Economic Concerns
(MENAFN) China reduced its US Treasury holdings in October to the lowest level in 17 years, South China a news agency reported on Friday.
The country’s reserves decreased to $688.7 billion in October, down from $700.5 billion in September, based on data from the US Treasury Department released Thursday.
Chinese financial data provider Wind noted that October’s figure marked the lowest level since November 2008 and reflected a drop of more than 47% from the peak of approximately $1.32 trillion in November 2013.
The decline in China’s US Treasury holdings began during US President Donald Trump’s first term, and by March, China had fallen to third place among foreign holders, trailing behind Japan and the UK.
This year, the trend has continued amid persistent worries about the sustainability of US debt, particularly following this summer’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” and concerns regarding the independence of the Federal Reserve as the White House advocates for lower interest rates.
In November, Beijing maintained its gold-buying streak for a 13th straight month while scaling back purchases of US Treasury bonds. Official statistics show that it added 30,000 ounces to its reserves, bringing the total to 74.12 million ounces, valued at $310.6 billion, according to the source.
Although total foreign holdings of US Treasury bonds dipped slightly from $9.248 trillion in September to $9.243 trillion in October, they have remained above $9 trillion for the eighth consecutive month.
