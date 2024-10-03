Sexual Enhancers Global Market Overview 2024
Date
10/3/2024 10:32:08 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sexual Enhancers - A Global market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sexual Enhancers is expected to maintain a strong CAGR of 9.4% between 2024 and 2030 and stand at a projected US$506 million by 2030 from an estimated US$295.8 million in 2024.
Globally, the demand for Sexual Enhancers has been exhibiting impressive growth, the major reasons for which include increase in understanding & accepting sexual health issues, requirement for supplements due to sedentary lifestyles, stress & poor food habits, availability of a variety of products to correct erectile dysfunction in the aging male population, increase in disposable income, advancements in technologies in terms of product quality & product accessibility, change in societal mindset towards sexual health issues and greater inclination towards natural & herbal solutions as sexual enhancement supplements.
North America holds the largest market in the arena of Sexual Enhancers. The growing demand in this region is due to the increase in the problem of erectile dysfunction, number of pharmaceutical companies, surge in research and development in treating erectile dysfunction and government regulations for making safety standards towards these drugs and enhancers.
Sexual Enhancers Market Analysis by Product Form
On the basis of type of product, the pills & supplements account for largest share in the Sexual Enhancers market, owing to the fact that they are available as dietary supplements to increase blood flow to penis for better erection along with general arousal, performance and endurance. As a result, the demand for Sexual Enhancers in is product form is also expected to post the fastest growth over the analysis period.
Sexual Enhancers Market Analysis by End-User
By end-user, consumption of Sexual Enhancers by Males dominates the market, since this segment of the population experiences more sexual problems, such as erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation and poor libido. However, the demand for Sexual Enhancers among Females would likely register a faster growth, owing to reasons, such as low sex drive, stress, life changes and chronic conditions, such as diabetes or multiple sclerosis.
Sexual Enhancers Market Analysis by Distribution Channel
Based on distribution channel, the Offline segment corners a larger share of the demand for Sexual Enhancers due to being more accessible to all classes of consumers. This category comprises medical and hospital pharmacies, which also offer expert guidance to patients seeking personal treatment options. Procuring these products via Online channels, however, is expected to maintain a faster growth, as this is a cost-effective option, heavy discounts are offered on products, growing popularity of ecommerce platforms and easy ordering process with quick home delivery.
Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope
This global report on Personalized Nutrition analyzes the market based on product, form, application and end-use. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 318
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $295.8 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $506 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
Product Outline Sexual Enhancers Defined Sexual Enhancers Product Forms Essential Oils Gels & Creams Pills & Supplements Other Products Sexual Enhancers End-Users Males Females Sexual Enhancers Distribution Channels Offline Online
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
Adam & Eve AdvaCare Pharma Ambic Ayurved India Pvt. Ltd. Ansell Limited Arkopharma Laboratories Atlantic Essential Products Inc. Aytu BioPharma Inc. Bijoux Indiscrets BioFilm Inc. Bright Pharma Caps Inc. Church and Dwight Co. Inc DCC Plc DKT International Dabur India Ltd Direct Digital Doc Johnson Enterprises Durex Eli Lilly & Co Fleshlight GNC Holdings LLC Good Clean Love Inc. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Intimina K-Y Leading Edge Health Inc LELO LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd. Lovehoney Group Ltd. OhMiBod NOW Health Group Inc. PJUR Group PicoBong Pound International Corporation Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Samson Pharmaceuticals Inc. Satisfyer Sensuous Shunga Erotic Art TEK Naturals TENGA Trojan Varah Healthcare Vimax Vox Nutrition Inc. Vydox Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. We-Vibe Womanizer Xanogen
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
Global Sexual Enhancers Market Overview by Product Form Sexual Enhancers Product Market Overview by Global Region Essential Oils Gels & Creams Pills & Supplements Other Products Global Sexual Enhancers Market Overview by End-User Sexual Enhancers End-User Overview by Global Region Females Males Global Sexual Enhancers Market Overview by Distribution Channel Sexual Enhancers Distribution Channel Overview by Global Region Offline Online
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN03102024004107003653ID1108743982
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.