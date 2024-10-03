Step2 Unwraps Top Toys For 2024 Just In Time For The Holidays

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Step2, leading of innovative toy and home products kick off the gifting season with new and fun toys every child will want under the tree this year

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2 , leading manufacturer of play kitchens, push cars, water tables, playhouses and climbers, is sharing their holiday lineup of highly anticipated toys, including best sellers and new imaginative toys sure to bring a to any child's face this holiday season.



The 2024 holiday collection includes the company's top-selling 'My First' collection which features the My First Christmas TreeTM, My First Advent CalendarTM, My First SnowmanTM and the My First Gingerbread HouseTM. In addition, consumers can find everything from pretend play kitchens and roller coasters to swings, sleds, climbers, water tables and more, all designed to encourage imaginative play and cognitive development.









“We know the holidays are starting earlier than ever and we want to be able to help people find affordable, quality toys that not only inspire creativity and education, but are built to last,” said Kelley Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer.“This year we are excited to introduce a line of toys that are aesthetically pleasing and make the perfect gift for kids this holiday season.”

The 2024 Step2 Holiday favorites lineup includes:



Step2 My First Collection TM : The My First Christmas Tree TM went viral last year and was one of the most sought-after toys on the market. This year, you can complete the collection with the My First Snowman and My First Advent Calendar - all designed to get little ones into the holiday spirit through creative play and create lasting traditions. My First Gingerbread House will round out the collection releasing Black Friday, November 29. Available at and Amazon; retail for $39.99 - $69.99.

NEW! Step2 Side-by-Side Push Around Roadster : This sporty, fun, new red two-seater ride-on car features a sleek design, complete with realistic faux metal accents, headlights, working horn and molded-in features. The EZ-turn caster wheel and wide grip handle provide easy steering for the adult pushing the car. Available at , Amazon and Wayfair; retails for $149.99.

NEW! Dino Dash Up & Down Coaster : Calling all dinosaur lovers! This fun coaster allows kids to take a ride on the wild side with a 9-foot track perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Plus, it's double the fun, as kids can also use the coaster car off the track as a foot-to-floor ride-on! Available at and Amazon ; retails for $159.99.

Cooking Time Kitchen TM : This pretend kitchen offers everything needed to keep kids entertained and engaged as they cook their favorite pretend meal. The set features faux stainless steel and lifelike wooden accents paired with a vintage-style fridge and freezer. Little hands will love the interactive features including clicker knobs and electronic lights and sounds on the stovetop. Available at and Amazon ; retails for $149.99.

Push Around Sled TM: Little riders will have a safe and exciting adventure in the snow as they are pushed around in this fun sled! A wide-grip push handle, molded-in seat, and a grooved plastic bottom ensure a smooth, comfortable ride through the neighborhood. Available at and Amazon ; retails for $79.99.

Snow RunnerTM Sled : Encourage active outdoor play with the Snow Runner kids' sled. This toboggan-style sled comfortably fits one or two kids, with molded-in hand grips, easy-lean steering, and a strong design that lasts year after year. Available at and Amazon ; retails for $99.99.

Scout & Slide Climber TM: A perfectly sized and aesthetically pleasing climber for the backyard! This climber includes a ladder and two climbing walls to access the upper-level clubhouse. When they are ready, they exit via the slide. Available at and Amazon ; retails for $399.99. Rain Showers Splash Pond Water TableTM: Get the fun flowing with this best-selling water table featuring Step2's iconic“rain shower” feature. Fill with beans or dried pasta for indoor sensory play until you can take it outside in the spring for outdoor water play. Available at and Amazon ; retails for $89.99.

For more information on Step2, or their new line of products, visit or follow them on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X , YouTube , Pinterest , and LinkedIn .

About The Step2 Company:

Step2 has been a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing children's and home consumer products for over 30 years. From imaginative kids' toys to resilient planters and sleek pool loungers, Step2 brings high-quality, durable innovative products that bring lasting smiles and style to your home for many years to come!

