With Millions Of Data Points About How People Learn English, Cambly Reimagines The Learning Experience Using World-Class Tutors, AI-Powered Features

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambly, a leading for English language learning, introduced a suite of AI-driven features that personalize its learning experience. These enhancements, built on insights from twelve years of data about how people learn English, enrich Cambly's conversation-based approach to teaching English. Cambly learners continue to receive lessons with vetted tutors and now receive detailed feedback as well as bespoke follow-on activities – based on their most recent lesson – resulting in a comprehensive, personalized approach to mastering English.

Since launching in 2012, Cambly has reimagined the traditional, generic language learning process. Instead of being stuck at the pace of a class or learning outdated vocabulary in a textbook, their approach to learning has relied on the power of conversation between a vetted tutor and a student. Live tutors form a connection with learners and provide support and accountability, both critical in learning a language.

With today's announcement, the efficacy of Cambly's tutors is enhanced by AI-driven features that personalize English learning. These features will build on in-lesson learnings by providing individualized practice activities, corrections, feedback, and more. For example, if a learner is struggling in their lesson to learn the difference between the phrasal verbs "get up" and "get over," Cambly's AI feature will generate actionable feedback and practice activities to go over the difference. This will give English learners a more comprehensive and targeted approach to reaching their goals.

"We started Cambly because we know how impactful learning English can be on people's lives. As the language of the global economy, English is often the barrier to unlocking better economic opportunities. But teaching and learning English has historically taken place in traditional classrooms without taking advantage of rapidly advancing technologies. We started to change that with Cambly twelve years ago, and today we're taking our offering to the next level," Sameer Shariff, CEO and co-founder at Cambly, said. "These new features will help Cambly learners continuously improve their English. I'm excited by what this means for our global network of learners – access to better jobs and educational opportunities that come with knowing English."

The product updates announced today include:



Personalized progress dashboard:

Learners want to understand their progress over time. But learning English is not always linear. That's why Cambly's progress dashboard gives learners the complete picture of how they're improving on key dimensions, like words per minute, percentage of time a learner speaks vs. their tutor, and unique words in the conversation.

Lesson review features:

Cambly has always recorded every lesson and made them available for learners to rewatch. Building on that, Cambly created lesson review features to provide the feedback and direction learners crave. Now, after a lesson, every learner will receive an

annotated transcript that highlights new words, catches mistakes, and suggests alternatives, so learners can build on what they learned in lessons.

Unlimited personalized activities:

Cambly heard from learners that they want to make the most of their learning time and focus on areas of improvement specific and unique to them. Cambly provides learners with personalized follow-on activities – based on their most recent tutor session – including:



Vocabulary based on words learned in your lesson



Contextual grammar based on your current speaking level



Pronunciation practice based on recent mispronunciations, focused on those sounds

Translating English news articles to short summaries at your level and providing a list of vocabulary words included in the article and discussion questions. Speaking quiz:

Learners come to Cambly with varying proficiency and experience learning English. Based on data from the past twelve years, Cambly knows learners will get started faster if they receive personal suggestions of where to start. That's why they created the speaking quiz. It tests learners' speaking level and gives AI-generated feedback. The feedback provides individual feedback on grammar, vocabulary, and coherence.

These AI-driven enhancements also lower the barrier to entry. Through Cambly's AI-assisted chat feature and speaking quiz, learners who aren't ready to speak directly to a live tutor can still get started on their learning journey. Many learners report feeling more comfortable at first speaking with Cambly's AI-based chat feature instead of starting with a lesson with a live tutor.

These features build learners' confidence and enable them to practice on their own before jumping into live lessons.



The Cambly Method moves beyond the traditional "one-size-fits-all" approach and offers the most cost-effective way to experience immersive learning, viewed as the gold standard for learning a language. These changes rolled out today create a virtuous cycle where learners continuously receive highly tailored feedback and activities to help them grow in ways that are most useful for their goals.



For more information about Cambly, please visit

About Cambly

English is the language of opportunity, and Cambly's mission is to transform how we learn it through the power of conversation.

The Cambly Method, pairing English learners with native-speaking tutors and enhanced by AI-powered technology, provides the most personalized and effective English-learning experience. Cambly was founded in San Francisco in 2012 and has offices in Japan, China, Korea, Turkey, and Brazil, with 200+ employees worldwide.

