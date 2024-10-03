Orange Apron Media Announces New Comprehensive Self-Service Ad Platform - Orange Access

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Transforming the Advertiser Experience by Simplifying and Enhancing Ad Buying, Optimization, Reporting, and Insights

The Home Depot , today announced the launch of a brand-new advertiser experience. Orange Access, powered by Vantage, is an industry-leading tool that lets advertisers plan, activate, optimize, and report on their media campaigns with The Home Depot, through a single, easy-to-use platform. This builds on Orange Apron Media's introduction of self-service capabilities launched earlier this year to help advertisers expand campaigns using audience extensions beyond HomeDepot.

Along with campaign activation and management, Orange Access features a sophisticated Insights module that provides advertisers with custom campaign data and business intelligence. Advertisers can leverage these real-time dashboards and export features to better understand how their campaigns performed, allowing them to make changes or improvements to meet their business needs.

"Orange Access transforms the advertising experience for Orange Apron Media's partners and is a giant leap forward in helping suppliers effectively and frictionlessly meet customers at the closest point of purchase," said Melanie Babcock, vice president of Orange Apron Media and Monetization. "Our new platform empowers advertisers with easy-to-use, self-service tools and insights to create impactful campaigns to help them advance their business."

Orange Access capabilities allow advertisers to:



Launch onsite and offsite campaigns and access detailed reporting all in one easy-to-use platform

Seamlessly set up campaigns through a guided tutorial promoting best practices and optimal outcomes

Easily build banner ads with improved creative technology and control

Real-time campaign pacing information to ensure campaigns are effective and efficient

Improved placements and targeting to help brands reach customers at optimal times and locations on onsite and offsite

Intuitive measurement and reporting dashboards featuring media diagnostics and key business metrics like single platform attribution and in-store sales for onsite Enhanced and centralized billing and reconciliation

To enhance Orange Access' ad server capabilities, Orange Apron Media collaborated with Pentaleap and Kevel. With their expertise and technology, this solution can deliver improved onsite campaign performance and advance onsite advertising inventory to meet suppliers' needs.

"We are always listening to our supplier partners' feedback, identifying new opportunities, and shaping a better experience for the future. Whether it is new ad units, a unified user interface, or enhanced measurement capabilities, we believe when we provide better solutions for our advertising partners, it ultimately creates a more relevant shopping experience for our customers," said Babcock.

To learn more about Orange Apron Media and tap into the power of the home improvement customer, visit .

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the company operated a total of 2,340 retail stores and over 760 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the

U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 465,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD ) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

