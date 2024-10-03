Romania Confirms Patriot System Delivered To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Patriot air defense system donated by Romania has arrived in Ukraine.

Constantin Spinu, a spokesman for Romania's Defense Ministry, told this to Free Europe/Radio Liberty , Ukrinform reports.

"We confirm that the Patriot system has arrived in Ukraine," he said on October 3, after the in Bucharest last month passed a bill needed for the transfer of the system to Kyiv.

On October 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked all the countries that help with the provision of air defense systems for Ukraine, including Romania.

"I thank every country that helps us with air defense. Special thanks to Romania for the Patriot systems. Together, we can achieve even greater efficiency - we can put an end to Russian terror by jointly shooting down Shaheds and missiles," Zelensky wrote on X .