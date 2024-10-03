Borrel Condemns Targeting Of Health Care Workers In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemned on Thursday the "violation of international humanitarian law" by the Israeli forces.

Borrell said in a tweet on his official account on the social (X) that the Israeli occupation forces targeted once again care workers overnight night in central Beirut.

"Not only civilians are of attacks, including in densely populated areas, but they are deprived of emergency care," added Borrell.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced the killing of six people and the wounding of seven others as a result of an Israeli AIR raid that targeted a rescue facility in central Beirut. (end)

