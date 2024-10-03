Borrel Condemns Targeting Of Health Care Workers In Lebanon
10/3/2024 10:03:00 AM
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemned on Thursday the "violation of international humanitarian law" by the Israeli Occupation forces.
Borrell said in a tweet on his official account on the social media platform (X) that the Israeli occupation army forces targeted once again health care workers overnight night in central Beirut.
"Not only civilians are victims of attacks, including in densely populated areas, but they are deprived of emergency care," added Borrell.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced the killing of six people and the wounding of seven others as a result of an Israeli AIR raid that targeted a rescue facility in central Beirut. (end)
