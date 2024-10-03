Ukraine announces its withdrawal from key stronghold

(MENAFN) A Ukrainian military unit stationed in Ugledar, in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has announced its withdrawal from the town after weeks of heavy combat with Russian forces.



Russia’s Defense has yet to officially confirm the capture of Ugledar, which is located in the southwestern part of the DPR.



Once transformed into a heavily fortified position, Ugledar, with its high-rise concrete buildings, has been the site of months-long fighting. In recent weeks, Russian forces have stepped up their efforts, with reports indicating that they have taken control of portions of the town.



On Wednesday, the Khortitsa task force of the Ukrainian military posted a message on Telegram stating that higher command had authorized the withdrawal of their units from Ugledar.



This maneuver is intended to safeguard personnel and military equipment for future engagements, the message explained.



Earlier, a security source informed TASS that Russian forces were close to completing a cleanup operation in the area. Some Ukrainian troops stationed in Ugledar reportedly suffered significant losses after missing their chance to evacuate.





