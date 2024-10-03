Surge Institute Welcomes 2025 Philadelphia Cohort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 14 Inspiring Education Leaders Join the Philadelphia Surge Academy

is thrilled to announce a powerful new collective of 14 brilliant education leaders beginning their Surge journey this month as they set out to accelerate their leadership and personal growth to become influential change agents in their communities.

"Philadelphia is fertile ground for cultivating a community of leaders committed to the work of equity and excellence for Black and Brown children," said Surge Academy Executive Director Andrea Black Evans, M.Ed., "and I am elated to be engaging our third cohort in the journey toward transformational leadership. American civil rights activist Ella Baker encapsulated the essence of why this work is so vital when she stated, 'One of the things that has to be faced is the process of waiting to change the system, how much we have got to do to find out who we are, where we have come from, and where we are going.... Give light and people will find the way.' We are looking forward to giving light to our Philadelphia fellows as they find their way together."

Meet the 2025 Philadelphia Surge Academy Cohort!



Tiffany Chalmus -Director of After School Programs, The School District of Philadelphia

Kristin Green-Hayes -7th Grade Teacher, Global Leadership Academy Southwest

Maritza Guridy -Family Engagement Manager, First Up

Brandon Hall -Sr. Dean of Culture, KIPP Philadelphia Public Schools

Shakia Harris -Program Associate, Philadelphia Academy of School Leaders

Ansharaye Hines -Assistant Director of CTE and Curriculum, Center for Black Educator Development

Dia Jones -Executive Director, Philadelphia Robotics Coalition

Faith Jones-Jackson -Communications Coordinator, Philadelphia Academy of School Leaders

Leyla Lindsay -Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Staff Representative, The School District of Philadelphia

Namarah McCall-Spellman -Founding Educator, We Love Philly

Ervin Miller -Senior Equity Training Specialist, The School District of Philadelphia

Melissa Molina -High School Principal, Esperanza Cyber Charter School

Raymond Roy-Pace -Professional Learning Specialist, The School District of Philadelphia Geneva Sloan -Director of Postsecondary Readiness, The School District of Philadelphia

During their time in the Surge Academy program, the collective will hone their executive skills, problem-solving abilities, and team-building techniques. They will also navigate complex topics surrounding the historical inequity in education and politics.

The Philadelphia Surge Academy is made possible through collaboration with and support from Comcast NBCUniversal and Spring Point Partners .

About Surge Institute:

Surge Institute

is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established with a simple but important mission: to develop and elevate leaders of color who create transformative change for children, families and communities. Founded by Carmita Semaan in 2014, the organization was designed to empower emerging diverse leaders to change the landscape of education by providing them with a unique, authentic leadership development experience.

.

