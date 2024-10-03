Sigma360 Unveils Entity Risk: Representing A Major Efficiency Upgrade In Adverse Media Screening

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360®, the definitive AI-powered risk screening and monitoring that enables compliant global relationships, today introduces the game-changing Entity Risk feature. This highly anticipated enhancement revolutionizes adverse screening, delivering unmatched efficiency by harnessing cutting-edge AI, Machine (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP). With access to Sigma360's expansive news pipeline-sourcing data from over 500,000 publishers across 200+ countries-businesses can now seamlessly target and mitigate risks faster and more effectively than ever before. Elevate your compliance strategy with Sigma360's latest innovation.

"Our proprietary AI news filtration pipeline is crafted to enhance catch rates while keeping false positives to a minimum, offering unmatched accuracy with built-in explainability and end-user control," said Stuart Jones Jr. CEO of Sigma360. "With Entity Risk, we've transformed a traditionally complex challenge-pinpointing the right risks about the right person or company-into a faster, more precise process, elevating the efficiency and effectiveness of adverse media screening."

Sigma360's Entity Risk feature is built on a highly advanced framework that allows for the efficient processing of vast data sets at an unprecedented scale. "Leveraging our unique technology, we've overcome significant challenges to deliver exceptional speed and accuracy," said the Sigma360 engineering team. "This breakthrough not only enhances our platform's capabilities but also sets the stage for future innovations, reinforcing our position as a leader in AI-powered risk screening."



The new Entity Risk feature enhances the platform's ability to identify high-risk entities through advanced classification technology. This process is further supported by intelligent extraction and filtering capabilities, including materiality scoring, location proximity, and date of birth matching. Users can fine-tune their searches with over 15 customizable levers, allowing them to focus on what matters most-whether it's risk type, materiality, risk levels, or specific locations.

For more information on Entity Risk and Sigma360's solutions, visit:



About Sigma360

Sigma360's cloud-based data platform has emerged as the definitive choice for point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring. Underpinned by thousands of fully integrated and hosted data sources and proprietary resolution, risk extraction and scoring algorithms, the platform can identify and return direct and network-based entity risk at sub-second speeds. Sigma360's solutions are used by financial institutions, professional services firms, fintechs and global corporations seeking to consolidate operations into a singular risk intelligence platform and more efficiently manage the entire client lifecycle.

For further information about Sigma360, connect via LinkedIn

or at .

Contact Information

Ashley Mullis

Director of Marketing

212-575-0233

SOURCE Sigma360

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED