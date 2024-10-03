Spectral AI Completes Proof Of Concept For Wound Measurement Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Provides Clinicians with Superior Wound Size Measurement Information that Improves Patient Decisions

DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the“Company”) , an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced the completion of a proof-of-concept module of its wound measurement that calculates the total body surface area (“TBSA”) of a burn. This technology, which is currently integrated into the Company's DeepView® System for burn indication (“DeepView AI®-Burn”), provides a fast, accurate, and standardized measurement that the Company believes is a significant improvement over current wound size measurement technology and can improve patient treatment decisions.



Burn size estimation is a crucial component of acute burn management. The speed and accuracy of determining burn size at the earliest stages of care is critical in making treatment decisions.

Current wound size measurement methods are limited in their ability to measure the three wound dimensions of distance, area and volume. This limitation can cause miscalculations in accurately sizing the wound and result in suboptimal treatment decisions.

In contrast, Spectral AI's proprietary wound measurement technology utilizes the same image capture produced by DeepView AI®-Burn that provides an immediate, objective and binary assessment of a burn wound's healing trajectory to also deliver distance, area and volume measurements with sub-millimetric accuracy without reference to any attendant markers or manually placed stickers. In seconds, a burn size and depth calculation is generated to further aid clinicians in determining next step treatment decisions.

“Our wound measurement technology delivers a more comprehensive representation of an acute burn injury than currently used methods, and provides a level of accuracy, uniformity, and standardization that we believe has been missing from burn care,” said Peter M. Carlson, Chief Executive Officer.“We believe that this data can help reduce human error and provide invaluable clinician support regardless of the care setting. This technology strengthens our conviction that DeepView AI®-Burn has the potential to change the standard of care in burn wound treatment.”

Spectral AI's DeepView® System for burn indication is designed to distinguish between healing and non-healing tissue by providing an immediate and binary prediction of wound healing on Day One that can support clinical decision-making regarding next step treatment plans.

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by“Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. The DeepView® System is a predictive device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to change the current standard of care, the DeepView® System is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView® System, visit .

