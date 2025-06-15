Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Extends Airspace, Airport Closure To Civilian Flights, Except For Basra Airport

2025-06-15 02:02:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iraq's Ministry of Transport announced on Sunday the extension of the closure of the country's airspace and airports to civilian air traffic, with the exception of Basra International Airport, which resumed receiving flights today but will operate only during daylight hours.
In a statement, the ministry said that the General Company for Air Navigation Services confirmed continued suspension of civilian aviation across Iraqi airspace, except for routes related to departures and arrivals at Basra International Airport.
Iraq had initially closed its airspace to civilian flights late Friday night following the Israeli attack on Iran.

