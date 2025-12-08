EU Unveils Tough Migration Overhaul, Speeds Up Deportations

File photo: Migrants crossing the border to enter Turkey.

Brussels- European Union officials on Monday were finalising a major overhaul of its migration system, including streamlined deportations and increased detentions.

There has long been a fierce debate among EU members about migration. Since a surge in asylum seekers and other migrants to Europe a decade ago, public debate on the issue has shifted, and far-right parties have gained political power. EU migration policies have hardened, and the number of asylum seekers is down from record levels.

US President Donald Trump, in recent days, issued sharp criticism of EU migration policies as part of a new national security strategy that paints European allies as weak.

Ministers meeting in Brussels quickly agreed to a“safe third country” concept and a list of safe countries of origin, said Danish minister Rasmus Stoklund. It means that EU nations can deny residency and deport migrants because they either hail from a safe country or could apply for asylum in one outside the EU.

“We will be able to reject people who have no reason for asylum in Europe, and then it will be possible for us to make mechanisms and procedures that enable us to return them faster,” Stoklund said.“It should not be human smugglers that control the access to Europe, but it should be the European governments elected by the European people.”

Ministers also agreed to the formation of a“solidarity pool” to share costs of hosting refugees between member nations. The pool is designed to collect 430 million euros (USD 489 million) to disburse to countries facing greater migratory pressure, including Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Spain in southern Europe. Hungary and Poland have long opposed any obligation for countries to host migrants or pay for their upkeep.

“It is important to give the people also the feeling back that we have control over what is happening. It is everything about bringing our European house in order,” said Magnus Brunner, the EU's commissioner for migration.

Human rights groups said the EU's toughening of migration rules would mean more misery, not less migration.

“Instead of investing in safety, protection and inclusion, the EU is choosing policies that will push more people into danger and legal limbo,” Silvia Carta, advocacy officer at the Brussels-based Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants.

The European Council will now negotiate with the 720 lawmakers at the European Parliament to accept or modify the changes in migration policy.